Class 6A football joins the playoff party Friday while all other classes engage in semifinal games Saturday. High school sports reporters Jim Paulsen (23-6) and David La Vaque (10-19) offer their best insights into who moves on and who moves out.

farmington (5-3) AT shakopee

(3-5), 7 p.m.

David says: Both teams' records reflect the up-and-down performances by their top offensive players. Shakopee, a tested team predicated on running the ball, looks more poised for postseason success than Farmington's passing attack. Shakopee 21, Farmington 17

Jim says: Farmington hasn't shown the offensive firepower of earlier this season. The defense hasn't been good recently, although the past two foes — Lakeville South and Lakeville North — have a lot to do with that. Shakopee has the look of a team on the verge of good things. Shakopee 34, Farmington 24

eastview (3-5) at edina (4-4), 7 p.m.

David says: Three consecutive, grinding victories make Edina the team no one wants to play. The common thread in those games: senior Jonathan Bunce averaging 112 rushing yards and the defense not allowing any second-half points. Edina 24, Eastview 14

Jim says: It pains me to say, David, that I agree once again. Edina has lost four games, all to teams at or above .500. The Hornets are playing their best football right now, whereas Eastview's strong start has dissolved into five losses in its past six games. Edina 20, Eastview 7

cretin-derham hall (4-4) AT prior lake (4-4), 7 p.m.

David says: These teams have combined for one victory in the past four weeks, zero for Cretin-Derham Hall. Yet the Raiders might be the one trending upward. Why? The Raiders have been within a touchdown of victory each time. Cretin-Derham Hall 17, Prior Lake 14

Jim says: The battle-tested Lakers' schedule has been brutal. The combined record of opponents in the Lakers' four losses is 26-6. Cretin-Derham Hall's four consecutive losses seem to be the opposite of trending upward. Prior Lake 23, Cretin-Derham Hall 15