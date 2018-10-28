Two winning tickets were sold in Saturday night's Powerball drawing to win a $688 million jackpot, which marks the fourth-largest lottery grand prize ever in U.S. history.
A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
4. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
5. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
6. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
7. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
8. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
9. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
10. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)
