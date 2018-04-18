MARIETTA, Pa. — Federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the theft of hundreds of pounds of explosives from a worksite in Pennsylvania.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said about 640 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were stolen over the weekend from a Gregory General Contracting Company site in Marietta.
The ATF said the explosives had been stored in a locked truck trailer when workers left the site Friday, and they discovered the theft Monday after noticing that the trailer door was ajar and the locks were missing.
The company is a subcontractor of Williams Partners, which is managing the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project in Lancaster County.
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Nerves of steel': Pilot who calmly landed Southwest flight broke barriers as fighter pilot
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Moving Confederate statues could prove costly for Memphis
After Memphis, Tennessee, removed Confederate statues from city parks last year, the state Senate is moving forward with a $37.5 billion budget that includes no money for the city's upcoming bicentennial celebration.
Business
U.S. Bank's profit rises, but investors fret about spending growth
Executives said their 'digital first' approach requires some spending for the long run.
National
Fed survey finds worries about higher tariffs
The Federal Reserve's latest survey of economic conditions around the country finds growing concern among businesses about the adverse impact higher tariffs could have on their firms and the overall economy.
Variety
3 more Nike execs depart amid probe into workplace behavior
Three more Nike executives are leaving amid the company's efforts to overhaul workplace culture.
National
Arizona teachers weigh risks of a strike as they urge change
Arizona teachers voting Wednesday on whether to launch an unprecedented strike to demand more school funding weighed the potential pitfalls of walking off the job with the desire for change in the education system.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.