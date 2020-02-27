George Hood, a 62-year-old retiree from Naperville, Ill., strapped a heart monitor band across his chest, attached a catheter to his body, climbed onto a custom-built table covered with a lambskin and dialed up a curated rock ‘n’ roll playlist on his phone.

And then he raised himself into a plank — and held the position for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds to set a Guinness World Record.

The plank is a feat of static, but strenuous, exercise. The torso is sustained in a horizontal position, anchored by the toes on one end and the forearms on the other. The abdominal and thigh, back and arm muscles are among those firing away, turning most of the human body into a gravity-defying platform.

Hood, a former Marine and Drug Enforcement Administration agent, held the plank Feb. 15 for more time than an average day’s work. The time he was aiming for, 8:15:15, was a nod to 515 Fitness, the Illinois mental and physical therapy business for which he was raising money with his world-record attempt.

He had coaches and a support team to feed him liquids. A Guinness official was on hand to verify the record. And an audience at the 515 Fitness location in Plainfield, Ill., provided moral support — posing for photos when he asked for encouragement and dancing to his favorite rock songs as they blasted over the sound system.

The seventh hour was the most difficult, he said. But he persisted, and when it was over, Hood did not sink onto his belly. No, that would be disrespecting the plank, he explained. Instead, he eased back into the yoga position called child’s pose. His legs were so cramped, he said, that it took 12 minutes.

And then he did 75 pushups.