LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a reality television star from the series "My 600-lb Life" has been found dead at a South Carolina home. James "LB" Bonner was 30.
A Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report states that deputies performing a welfare check found Bonner dead from a gunshot wound Thursday.
It didn't appear foul play was involved. The sheriff's department said it wasn't looking for any suspects but was awaiting an autopsy to say more about how he died.
TLC network, which aired the show, issued a statement mourning Bonner as a spirited character who was a fan favorite. The network said he had once weighed 650 pounds (295 kilograms) but dramatically reduced his weight.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
Minnesotans in Congress worked on new workforce law
President Donald Trump signed the reauthorization of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act last week.
National
GOP grumbles as Donald Trump reshapes midterm campaigns
President Donald Trump's strategy of becoming aggressively involved in the midterm elections is prompting concern among some Republicans who worry he's complicating the political calculus for GOP candidates trying to outrun his popularity.
National
All eyes are on 'right-hand man' next week at Paul Manafort trial
Rick Gates has been a key cooperator for special counsel Robert Mueller's team after he cut a plea deal earlier this year.
National
Unlike Trump, first lady has kind words for LeBron James
First lady Melania Trump stepped away from her husband's criticism of NBA star LeBron James to compliment his work on behalf of children and even offer to visit his school for at-risk children.
National
Police move to clear rowdy protests in Portland, Oregon
Small scuffles broke out Saturday as police in Portland, Oregon, deployed "flash bang" devices and other means to disperse hundreds of right-wing and self-described anti-fascist protesters.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.