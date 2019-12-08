BENA, Minn. — A 60-year-old St. Paul man was killed when his pickup rolled in northern Minnesota.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said the crash was reported early Saturday on a county road a mile south of Bena.

Deputies arrived and found that a Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, rolled in a ditch and landed in a swampy area. The driver was found dead inside the pickup. He was the only person in the vehicle. His name was not immediately released.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.