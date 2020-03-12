Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of March 2-8 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

60 Minutes (CBS) The Voice (NBC) Young Sheldon (CBS) Chicago Med (NBC) Chicago Fire (NBC) Blue Bloods (CBS) Chicago PD (NBC) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) American Idol (ABC) NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) Grey's Anatomy (ABC) Survivor (CBS) The Bachelor (ABC) Station 19 (ABC) The Masked Singer (Fox) Mom (CBS) The Good Doctor (ABC) God Friended Me (CBS) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) 911: Lone Star (Fox)

Movie rentals

'Frozen' ices top spot

Here are Redbox's top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.