CUPERTINO, Calif. — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have rescued a 6-week-old kitten from a storm drain.
A woman walking in Cupertino heard meowing and looked down to see the tiny ball of fur at the bottom of the drain Tuesday morning.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office says members of the San Jose Fire Department lifted the heavy metal grating on the drain and a deputy jumped down to rescue the orange and white calico.
The tiny kitten was examined and fed and will be held at an animal shelter for possible adoption.
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Biden: Congress should protect abortion rights, if necessary
Joe Biden would support Congress enshrining abortion rights into federal law "should it become necessary," his presidential campaign said Tuesday, following several other Democratic candidates in promising to take that step if elected president.
National
US closes facility that detained migrant who later died
U.S. border agents have temporarily closed their primary facility for processing migrants in South Texas one day after authorities say a 16-year-old died after being diagnosed with the flu at the facility.
Variety
6-week-old kitten rescued from Cupertino storm drain
Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have rescued a 6-week-old kitten from a storm drain.
Movies
Recreating 'Aladdin's' magic with Will Smith and fresh faces
In 1992, Disney transported audiences to the mythical land of Agrabah, where they met a street rat with a heart of gold, a flying carpet, a headstrong princess and a magical genie with some oddly current pop culture references. With the music and lyrics of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, "Aladdin" would go on to win the hearts of millions and become the highest-grossing picture of the year.
Variety
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only half of them had readings considered ideal.