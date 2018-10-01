BERLIN — Authorities say they successfully rescued six people from a hot air balloon that collided with a power line tower in western Germany and became snared 70 meters (230 feet) above the ground.

Crews were working Monday to bring down the balloon after rescuing the passengers from its basket the night before.

The dpa news agency reports the balloon hit the metal tower Sunday evening and deflated, leaving the basket hanging precariously near the top of the structure near the city of Bottrop, northwest of Essen.

Rescue workers climbed up and secured the basket, then brought down the passengers in a five-hour operation. They were uninjured but brought to a hospital for observation.

The balloon itself came into contact with a 380,000-volt power line but the basket fortunately did not make contact with the wires.