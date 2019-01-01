TAMPA, Fla. — Officials say six passengers fell ill on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Tampa.
WFLA-TV reports health officials boarded the plane when it landed at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and the sick passengers were removed. Officials say they are being held for observation. The sick passengers were not traveling together.
The remaining passengers were kept on the plane for about an hour after it landed. Those passengers deplaned around 4:30 p.m.
Authorities haven't provided information on the symptoms passengers were experiencing or their conditions.
No further details were immediately available.
