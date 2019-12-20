Andrew Cameron

Andrew Cameron is serious about fun. The founder of Mendota Heights-based Lions United Fitness Center, which caters to people with special needs, just started a monthly open house called “dead lifts and cupcakes,” to be followed a month later by the workout “milk and cookies.” Be prepared to bench press before you get anywhere near the sugar on that one.

In January, he’s launching Superhero Saturdays, to prepare his “little champions” for the Special Olympics, with 1 ½-hour workouts for kids ages 7 and younger. “Who doesn’t want to dress up like a superhero and come work out?” Cameron asks with a laugh.

The certified Special Olympics coach and personal trainer opened Lion’s Fitness in May (lionsunitedfitness.com) and now has about 75 members. Some have Down syndrome, autism or fetal alcohol syndrome. A few have cerebral palsy and get their workouts done in their wheelchairs, until he gets them (albeit surprised at first) out and onto the equipment.

“Coach Andrew,” as many call him, encourages his athletes to leave normal challenges at the door and focus on becoming stronger, more confident and, best of all, part of a community.

“Almost every athlete who walks in meets every other athlete,” he said. “It’s a really positive environment for them.”

Rows between equipment are wide enough for wheelchairs to pass through; drinking fountains are positioned at wheelchair level. An autism sensory room is in the works.

In 2020, Cameron will begin offering scholarships through a rigorous application process.

“I’m treating this just like a professional scholarship,” he said. “They must commit to three days a week and they’ll get free membership for the year, plus progress photos. I want to make this affordable for everybody.”

Tom Hastings comes twice a week to work out with his 30-year-old son, David Hastings, who has autism. David found Lions on his own, his dad said. “He’s a kid who doesn’t get a lot of exercise.”

That’s changing thanks to Coach Andrew.

“He’s not a drill sergeant but he’s really patient and encouraging,” Tom said of Cameron. “He’s a one-on-one guy. That special Olympics background … he knows how this works.”

Gail Rosenblum