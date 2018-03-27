ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police say five people were stabbed and a sixth person was critically beaten after a knife fight erupted at a party in Rochester.

Officers were called to an apartment building about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after four men showed up who weren't wanted at the party. That's when the fight broke out and someone was armed with a knife.

The Post-Bulletin says a 17-year-old from Rochester was stabbed three times in the chest and is in critical condition. Two others, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, suffered single stab wounds to the chest and are in stable condition. Two other men suffered minor stab wounds.

Police say a 20-year-old who went into the apartment was beaten and suffered critical injuries. He and one of the men with multiple stab wounds were found at a local gas station.