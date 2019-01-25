Operatic browsing

Shopping for furniture and home wares at Room & Board just got a little more entertaining. The Minnesota Opera will perform selections from the world premiere of their upcoming production “The Fix” at the Edina store. The story chronicles the 1919 baseball scandal to throw the World Series. The opera troupe also will perform works from “La Traviata.” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6. 7010 France Av., S., Edina. Free, advance registration required at roomandboard.com.

Images from the marsh

Nature photographer Dr. Scott Sharkey will present his work at “The Marvelous Marsh,” an event hosted by the Minneapolis Audubon Society. Sharkey will show video of the Bloomington marsh that he helped restore and preserve. 1 p.m. Feb. 8. Free. Bryant Square Recreation Center, 3101 Bryant Av. S., Mpls. 763-533-8381.

Design with nature

A one-day conference sponsored by Wild Ones will feature guest speakers Robin Wall Kimmerer, Michael Lynch and Larry Weaner. Attendees will learn how traditional indigenous lessons can repair humans’ relationship with nature, and how living landscapes can promote environmental change. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16. $20-$100. University of St. Thomas, Anderson Student Center, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul. To register go to designwithnatureconference.org.

MELISSA WALKER

Early spring at the Arb

The grounds of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum won’t be sprouting with foliage and flowers for several months. But starting Feb. 1, the Great Hall will be in full bloom for an indoor flower show showcasing garden vignettes from nine different countries. The fragrant floral displays feature a French-inspired glass greenhouse and sculptures by Nick Legeros. You also can enter to win an original painting by local artist Georgia Kandiko. The flower show runs from Feb. 1 through March 3. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon-Sat., and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sun. Arboretum admission $15 for ages 16 and older; free for members and ages 15 and younger. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska. arboretum.umn.edu.

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Share your project

Are you an interior designer or a contractor with a project you’re especially proud of? Or a homeowner delighted with the results of your latest DIY effort? Share your project with Homes readers by submitting it as a “Before & After” feature. It’s easy to submit. Just send Before and After photos of a redecorated or remodeled space (uncompressed jpeg images) to kim.palmer@startribune.com. Please include your name and contact information, and a sentence or two about your project.