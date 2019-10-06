BANGKOK — A herd of wild elephants has been swept away by raging waters in Thailand's national park, drowning six, while rangers helped steer two animals out of a deep ravine.

Staff at Khao Yai National Park discovered the two struggling elephants and the carcasses after dawn Saturday near the Haew Narok waterfall, also known as the Ravine of Hell.

Park officials say the two elephants were trying to reach a dead calf.

Park rangers helped lead the elephants from the ravine and say they will monitor their condition throughout the week. The waterfall was closed off to visitors while officials remove the carcasses.

The ravines usually fill up with gushing water during a rainy season. In 1992, eight elephants died after falling into the water.