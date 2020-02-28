Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Andy Holmaas of Minneapolis:

1 Doomtree. It’s been a really great week in the world of this Twin Cities hip-hop collective. A new full crew single (“Five Alive”) dropped before they announced First Avenue and Palace concerts in May, and Dessa performed her own First Avenue solo show.

2 Dusty’s Bar. The northeast Minneapolis establishment is creating a really cool music scene, hosting eclectic sounds many nights a week. The Nick Costa residency on Wednesdays in February showcased really tight songwriting.

3 The Federales. The Minneapolis band came out swinging this week, announcing their new album “Honkytonks & Hangovers” and releasing a single, “Dead Gulch Dan.” They played the 331 Club and Mortimer’s in town before a couple of Wisconsin shows.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Beyoncé at the Kobe Bryant memorial service. By opening the program with reworked treatments of “XO” (Bryant’s favorite) and “Halo,” she respectfully, emotionally and elegantly set the tone for a ceremony that would be filled with tears, laughter and inspiration.

2 Steve Earle, “Devil Put the Coal in the Ground.” This new single from his forthcoming “Ghosts of West Virginia” album is a haunting work song with fiddle and banjo about the dangers that coal miners face. Earle wrote the tunes for a new play, “Coal Country,” running through March 29 at the Public Theater in New York City, with live music by Earle.

3 Lizzo named entertainer of the year at NAACP Image Awards. Another deserved accolade for our former homegirl. She is being hailed as a record setter for vaulting the fastest from obscurity to this prestigious prize (introduced in 1986), besting Oprah Winfrey, who took the trophy in 1991, six years after making her film debut in the “The Color Purple” and five years after taking her Chicago-based TV talk show into national syndication.