Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Erik Brandt of St. Paul:

1 Joan Shelley, Turf Club. Her mellow, ambient, acoustic music is perfect for the long days of winter and the longing for spring. Start with her 2017 eponymous album produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.

2 Liz Draper, Icehouse residency. The powerhouse Twin Cities bassist has assembled a diverse array of musicians from across an equally diverse array of genres and styles for the five Mondays of March in Minneapolis.

3 We Banjo 3. This quartet is composed of two sets of Irish multi-instrumentalist brothers who are always engaging, talented, fun and inspiring. (The group was scheduled to play Sunday at the Cedar Cultural Center.)

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., the Fillmore Minneapolis. Sounding like Johnny Cash only about an octave higher, the deep-voiced Dead rhythm guitarist/vocalist has never sounded better vocally. He delivered Dead nuggets and cool covers of Merle Haggard, the Beatles and Cash. Glad we got to see Weir before he pulled the plug on his tour because of COVID-19.

2 89.3 the Current celebrates Women's History Month. Each weekday, the public radio station is showcasing — on the air and online — a different female artist. It's great to get a big dose of Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Nicks, Patsy Cline and Joni Mitchell as well as Current mainstays Brandi Carlile and St. Vincent.

3 Hayes Carll and Allison Moorer, the Dakota. She was doleful and poignant, and he was clever and funny. On the last night of their Alone Together Tour, the newish husband-and-wife duo were sweet. Like a cross between Jerry Jeff Walker and Bob Dylan, Texas Americana ace Carll delivered one witty, rhyming tune after another, peaking with the encore of the ingenious "She Left Me for Jesus," which had the full house laughing out loud.