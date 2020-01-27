WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off of the South Pacific island nation of the Solomon Islands on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake struck 105 kilometers (65 miles) northwest of the town of Kirakira, which is located on the coast of the island of Makira. The relatively shallow earthquake was at a depth of 17.7 kilometers (10 miles).
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The Solomon Islands are located northeast of Australia and are frequently rattled by earthquakes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pakistan arrests human rights leader who criticized army
Pakistani security forces on Monday arrested the leader of a human rights group that has accused the military of committing widespread abuses in its war on terror,
World
6.3 magnitude quake strikes off the coast of Solomon Islands
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off of the South Pacific island nation of the Solomon Islands on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
World
China extends holiday to contain virus as death toll rises
China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection as the death toll rose to 80.
World
Heavy security in Beirut as parliament convenes on budget
Lebanese security forces scuffled Monday with protesters near the parliament building in downtown Beirut, where lawmakers are scheduled to begin a two-day discussion and later approval of the state budget amid a crippling financial crisis.
World
Countries evaluate evacuation of citizens in virus epicenter
Countries with citizens in the central Chinese city that's the epicenter of a viral outbreak are planning evacuations as the number of illnesses grow and China takes drastic measures to try to stop the spread of the virus.