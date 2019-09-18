Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard continued to upstage Gophers coach Richard Pitino in his own backyard Tuesday when Eastview's 6-10 senior forward Steven Crowl gave a verbal commitment to Wisconsin.

Crowl, who made the announcement on Twitter, averaged 19.3 points per game last season and led the Lightning to a Class 4A state tournament berth.

He'll join a program that already has five Minnesotans on its roster.

Crowl chose Wisconsin over Minnesota, Iowa and Colorado.

• Prior Lake's 6-10 forward Dawson Garcia announced his seven college finalists via Twitter: Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Marquette, Memphis, Minnesota and North Carolina. Garcia is considered the No. 2-ranked prospect in Minnesota in the class of 2020 and is ranked No. 30 overall by 247 Sports. Garcia averaged 27.5 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.

Jim Paulsen

UMD loaded again

Four players from two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth were named to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference preseason all-conference team, as selected by media members, the conference announced.

They were senior goalie Hunter Shepard, junior defenseman Scott Perunovich and junior forwards Justin Richards and Nick Swaney. St. Cloud State senior defenseman Jack Ahcan also made the preseason team.

Etc.

•Junior right side hitter Stephanie Samedy of the Gophers was named the AVCA national player of the week. She had 35 kills and 22 digs as Minnesota beat then-No. 10 Oregon and then-No. 1 Stanford at Penn State.

•The Gophers women's golf team was 12th (308-311-619) after two rounds of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo. Junior Kate Lillie and freshman Annabelle Ackroyd were the top Gophers, tied for 48th at 151.

•The Gophers men's hockey team's exhibition game with Mount Royal on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3M Arena at Mariucci will start at 5 p.m., the team announced.