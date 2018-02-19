OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the last of five suspects has been arrested for a Lac du Flambeau homicide.
The DOJ said Sunday evening the 19-year-old man was arrested in Oshkosh for the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. Investigators say the five drove the 25-year-old Lac du Flambeau man to a secluded spot in the Iron County community of Mercer, beat him and shot him eight times because they thought he was a police informant.
Police previously arrested four others in the Dec. 22 homicide. All are facing charges of being a party to the crimes of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
