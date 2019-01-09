GUYTON, Ga. — A fifth person has been arrested after the bodies of two children were found buried in eastern Georgia last month.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that 31-year-old Mark Wright was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

The bodies of 14-year-olds Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr. were found in woods at a home near Guyton on Dec. 20.

Deputies say Wright lived at the home with the other suspects.

The other suspects are: the children's father, 49-yearold Elwyn Crocker; 33-year-old stepmother Candice Crocker; 50-year-old step-grandmother Kim Wright and 55-year-old Roy Anthony Prater, the step-grandmother's boyfriend.

Deputies say Mary Crocker hadn't been seen since October, while Elwyn Crocker Jr. hadn't been since 2016.

It wasn't immediately known if Wright has an attorney.