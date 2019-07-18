DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Fifth Fleet says a search operation is underway in the Arabian Sea after a U.S. sailor went overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.
The statement Thursday said two U.S. ships, a Spanish frigate and a Pakistan naval ship, are conducting a search-and-rescue operation. The sailor, whose name was withheld in line with navy policy, has been missing since Wednesday.
The Abraham Lincoln was routed to the Arabian Sea in recent weeks in what U.S. officials say is a deterrence amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
