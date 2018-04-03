A reward is being put up by the family of a 36-year-old man who has been hospitalized for more than five weeks after a hit-and-run accident in Anoka County.

Casey Kearns was walking about 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 28 on the service drive for Round Lake Boulevard just south of the G-Will Liquor store in his home city of Andover when a vehicle struck him from behind, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Detective Gabriel Lee, who is investigating the case, said authorities have yet to pin down the make and model of the vehicle, but “it’s possibly a work truck or panel van.”

Kearns was walking on the road, where it’s “pretty desolate and dark at that time of night,” when the northbound vehicle struck and dragged him “at least 50 feet,” Lee said.

“There’s no doubt” the driver knew that he or she hit a person, the detective said.

Kearns suffered multiple broken bones, including all his ribs, and internal injuries that require the use of a breathing tube, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He will soon be moved to a longterm-care facility where he will be recovering “for up to another year,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

“He’s lucky to be alive,” Lee said.

Along with a lack of witnesses, video surveillance was insufficient in the area to assist the investigation, according to the detective.

Kearns family is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the driver.

“We ask that anyone with any information on this case step up and do the right thing,” said Sheriff James Stuart. “We will continue our investigation, but hope that the driver will also choose to do the right thing before we find them. The victim, and the victim’s family, deserve to have resolution in this case.”

Information about this incident can be called into Detective Lee at 763-324-5212.