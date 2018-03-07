CONCORD, N.H. — Representatives of a New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot and wants to remain anonymous are accepting the prize on her behalf and announcing plans for a major donation to nonprofits.
The woman's lawyers have planned a news conference at state lottery headquarters in Concord later Wednesday. The winning ticket was sold in Merrimack for the drawing on Jan. 6.
The woman will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court. The New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up.
The lawyers say she signed the back of the ticket following the drawing, the nation's eighth-largest lottery jackpot, without realizing it would result in her name and address being made public.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.