With Super Bowl LII over and visitors out of town, the counting is just gearing up. The economic value of hosting the game and the 10 days of events leading up to it will be debated for years. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, which organized and raised $53 million in private funding for the event, released a list of its calculations Tuesday. Let the discussion commence:
1,055,000: Attendance at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall
235,000: Attendance at Super Bowl Live on Feb. 3, the biggest attendance day
35,969: References to “Bold North” on Twitter during the event
14,073: Instagram posts mentioning the “Bold North” during the event
48: Bands and artists who performed at free Super Bowl Live concerts
1: Snowmobile back-flip over Nicollet Mall
1,420: Total miles that 10,000 zipliners collectively traveled over the Mississippi
1.4 million: Visits to Mall of America
185,000: Total volunteer hours from 10,000+ Crew 52 volunteers
61,000: The record number of passengers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday
1,630: Private jet arrivals at Twin Cities airports during week of Super Bowl
150+: Super Bowl-related parties and events across the Twin Cities
67,612: Attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium for the game
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.