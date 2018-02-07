With Super Bowl LII over and visitors out of town, the counting is just gearing up. The economic value of hosting the game and the 10 days of events leading up to it will be debated for years. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, which organized and raised $53 million in private funding for the event, released a list of its calculations Tuesday. Let the discussion commence:

1,055,000: Attendance at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall

235,000: Attendance at Super Bowl Live on Feb. 3, the biggest attendance day

35,969: References to “Bold North” on Twitter during the event

14,073: Instagram posts mentioning the “Bold North” during the event

48: Bands and artists who performed at free Super Bowl Live concerts

1: Snowmobile back-flip over Nicollet Mall

1,420: Total miles that 10,000 zipliners collectively traveled over the Mississippi

1.4 million: Visits to Mall of America

185,000: Total volunteer hours from 10,000+ Crew 52 volunteers

61,000: The record number of passengers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday

1,630: Private jet arrivals at Twin Cities airports during week of Super Bowl

150+: Super Bowl-related parties and events across the Twin Cities

67,612: Attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium for the game