A Twin Cities family whose 22-month-old son was fatally pinned under a tipped-over Ikea dresser will share in a $50 million settlement from the European furniture retailer, the plaintiff's attorney announced.

The Apple Valley family and two other families in the United States whose toddlers were killed, one in the Philadelphia area and another in Washington state, will evenly split the sum, which was reached Tuesday evening after two long days of private mediation before retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Diane Welsh.

A spokeswoman for Sweden-based Ikea declined to comment Thursday about the tentative settlement, which awaits state court approval in Philadelphia, where Ikea has its North American headquarters.

On Feb. 14, Theodore "Teddy" McGee, of Apple Valley, was killed when a six-drawer version of the Malm brand dresser toppled onto him in his bedroom. His parents had just put him down for a nap, and his mother later found him under the tipped-over dresser.

"In his short life, Ted brought immense joy and love to his family and friends," the boy's online obituary read. "His greatest moments in life were being with his family and playing with his partner in crime, the family dog, Chloe."

His death occurred despite a repair program that Ikea and the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission announced in July 2015 after the other two deaths in 2014.

Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye watched a demonstration of how an Ikea dresser can tip and fall on a child during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

As part of the repair program, Ikea offered free wall-anchoring kits for the dresser in response to tipping injuries. But many buyers, including Teddy's parents, said they were not aware of the tipping risk or the offer to fix it.

In June, Ikea agreed to stop selling and recalled the dresser, which was priced from $80 to $200. In addition to the three children who were killed, several other people were injured.

The recall came after three members of Congress, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., urged federal regulators to push for a ban on sales, as well as the recall. Ikea had sold 29 million of the dressers.

Klobuchar, in a statement Thursday, said that "Ikea has taken some responsibility for these deaths, both through the settlement and the biggest furniture recall in the history of America."

The Philadelphia-based attorney for the three families, Alan Feldman, said the substantial payout reflects "the pain and suffering" the children experienced, as well as "the behavior of Ikea" in connection with these "entirely preventable deaths."

Feldman said he believes Ikea settled in order to avoid a trial and keep their executives from revealing "what they knew and when they knew it" about the dangers of the dressers.

"They were anxious to avoid a public grilling of their executives on some of the very bad ... design decisions," he said.

What the settlement does not do is insulate Ikea from any future claims made for injuries or deaths connected to the dressers.

"The fact they put those dressers out there ... and to the extent that someone else is injured or killed," the attorney said, "in most circumstances, they would be just as liable as they were to my clients."

In February 2014, 2-year-old Curren Collas was killed by a six-drawer chest that tipped over on him at his home in West Chester, Pa., according to the CPSC. Four months later, 23-month-old Camden Ellis, of Snohomish, Wash., became trapped under a three-drawer chest. Neither chest was secured to a wall, the agency said.

Feldman said other stipulations in the settlement require the furniture retailer to:

• make $50,000 donations to children's hospitals in the communities where the fatalities occurred.

• donate $100,000 to Shane's Foundation, an organization devoted to children's safety with a focus on furniture tip-over prevention and education.

• sell chests and dressers in the United States that meet or exceed the performance requirements of a national voluntary safety standard for clothing storage units.

• increase funding for its "Secure It" program to raise awareness of the risk of tip-overs, to include national television advertisements, internet and digital communications and in-store warnings.