That weekend began like so many others in the southern Mexico town: The main square hosted a political rally, and there was a soccer match nearby. Students from a rural teacher-training college were trying to secure buses for a trip to Mexico City.

But what happened on that Friday, Sept. 26, 2014, has become a symbol of the violence, impunity and broken rule of law that plagues Mexico. By the end of the night, six people were dead, and 43 of the students, last spotted being forced into police trucks, had vanished. Five years later, their whereabouts are still unknown, their cases unsolved.

They are among the more than 40,000 people in Mexico who are registered as disappeared, many in the drug war.

This much is known: In one violent and chaotic night, police officers — working with a criminal gang and the mayor — stopped and shot at the buses carrying the students training to be teachers. Later, they fired at others also on their way out of town — taxis and the soccer team’s bus — though they were not connected to the students.

There is still no information about what exactly happened, why, who was involved or where the students are.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December, promised he would do better than his predecessor. He created a special commission, named a special prosecutor and announced a new inquiry after the courts ordered the first, heavily criticized investigation redone.

Buildings are reflected in the wall of the attorney general’s office as Margarito Guerrero, father of missing student Jhosivani Guerrero de la Cruz, protests along with other relatives of the 43 missing teacher’s college students, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. While the families continue to call for justice as they mark Thursday the five year anniversary of their children’s disappearance, authorities have begun searching a new location in Guerrero state.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A federal judge dismissed charges against 77 people implicated in the crime, arguing that widespread torture was used to force confessions.

“This is a chance to show that such an investigation must be legally conducted from top to bottom,” said Ángela Buitrago, a Colombian lawyer who was originally invited to investigate and is an adviser to the new inquiry. “That is what makes a state legitimate.”

The events of that night — and the government’s failure so far to uncover basic facts about the missing students from the Raúl Isidro Burgos Teachers’ College — have changed the lives of those it touched.

Every month, on the 26th, their parents trek nearly 200 miles each way to Mexico City to protest.

On its fifth anniversary, the Times spoke with those directly affected that night.

A mother: ‘Until we find out’

Three days passed before Cristina Bautista Salvador knew her son, Benjamín, was missing. In the tiny mountain village where she lived, there is no cellphone service, and many speak the local language, Nahuatl. Her son’s college was three hours away.

But after trying to call him and getting no answer, she raced there, taking two vans and a taxi, to find out what happened. The search would so consume her that she didn’t return home for three years.

After Benjamín disappeared, she learned to speak Spanish. It was the only way to communicate with officials and lawyers or to publicize the case, which she has done in Colombia, Argentina, the United States and Brazil.

“We’ll keep pushing until we find out what happened,” she said. “Until we find them.”

A victim: ‘It just felt hot’

Alfredo Ramírez García was in a taxi with colleagues on his way home to the state capital, Chilpancingo, after a rally. Their car slowed down next to what seemed to be a makeshift police checkpoint.

The officers said nothing. They pointed their weapons, he said. Then they fired.

“I was hit, but it didn’t hurt at first; it just felt hot, and my arm went numb,” he said. “I was wearing a blue jacket, brand-new, and first I only thought, ‘These bastards just ruined my jacket.’ ”

A woman in another taxi was also shot that night. She was among the six dead.

When he tried to file a report with the federal agency in charge, they “barely cared,” he said. “So I just dropped it.”

Cristina Bautista Salvador, the mother of Benjamín Ascencio Bautista Salvador, one of the 43 students abducted in Iguala five years ago, in Mexico City, Sept. 16, 2019. What happened to the teacher-training students on Sept. 26, 2014, has become a symbol of the violence, impunity and broken rule of law that plaques Mexico. (Celia Talbot Tobin/The New York Times)

A journalist: First dispatch

Sergio Ocampo Arista is a journalist, but at first, he took the rumors of a shootout in stride. At the time, Guerrero state had the nation’s highest homicide rate. He grew suspicious only when he called the mayor and police commissioner and they were “emphatically trying to play it down,” he said.

He gathered a caravan of journalists and drove the almost 60 miles from Chilpancingo to Iguala. When they arrived, the bodies of those who had been in the taxi and the soccer team’s bus had been taken away, he said.

As he pushed past police and toward the main avenue, he saw other bodies: the three teacher-training students.

He and his colleagues took photos. His dispatch that Sunday was the first news some families got about what happened. The report also helped investigators reconstruct some of the events.

A mother: ‘They were taken’

Nicanora García González was buying fish in the market when she heard about Ocampo’s article and saw a photo of one of the students. He’d been shot in the face.

Her son, Saúl, went to the same school. She discovered he was among the missing.

Alfredo Ramírez García, a taxi passenger who was wounded in the crossfire five years ago in Iguala when 43 students were abducted and six people were killed, in Mexico City, Sept. 17, 2019. What happened to the teacher-training students on Sept. 26, 2014, has become a symbol of the violence, impunity and broken rule of law that plaques Mexico. (Celia Talbot Tobin/The New York Times)

She moved to Ayotzinapa, seven hours away, to search for answers. Every month, she scrounges together $25 for the round trip to Mexico City, where she marches with the portraits of her son. “I have to,” she said. “The boys aren’t missing: They were taken by people in uniform. They know where they left them; they just refuse to tell us.”

The principal: Keep fighting

The Raúl Isidro Burgos Teachers’ College is steeped in a history of social protest. Graduates include guerrilla and revolutionary leaders of the 20th century. “It has a lineage of fighting to be heard,” said the former principal, José Luis Hernández Rivera.

The school also paved the way for many from poor and indigenous backgrounds to get ahead in Guerrero, where 66% of the population lives in poverty. So, even after the disappearance, the community wanted to keep it open.

“This school has kept up its fight,” he said. “In other places it might be that the school would have just shut down.”

Instead, the school also opened to the parents of the 43, many of whom moved in for the first few years of searches.

A lawyer: Witness to pain

Santiago Aguirre Espinosa got word of the attack on the weekend it happened. A delegation from Centro Prodh, a human rights organization, was in Guerrero, investigating another massacre.

Sergio Ocampo Arista, a journalist who filed some of the first photographs and dispatches five years ago from Iguala after 43 students were abducted and six people were killed, in Mexico City, Sept. 17, 2019. What happened to the teacher-training students on Sept. 26, 2014, has become a symbol of the violence, impunity and broken rule of law that plaques Mexico. (Celia Talbot Tobin/The New York Times)

In time, he came to represent the parents, bearing witness to their pain. Some parents still spend the night by their front door, to be there in case their son comes back, he said. But families increasingly refer “more often to finding the truth, whatever it may be, than specifically their sons,” he said.

The anguish, for some, is familiar. The great-uncle of Cutberto Ortiz Ramos, one of the 43, was also forcibly disappeared decades ago.

A father: Whatever it takes

In his quest to find his son, Emiliano Navarrete Victoriano has lost touch with his two other children.

He jumped at every clue: in a poppy field, along riverbanks, on mountain passes. Each a new disappointment.

The expectations of his younger sons became unbearable. “I knew I would not be able to look them in the eyes, because their eyes would be asking: ‘Did you find him?’ ”

