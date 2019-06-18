MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Milwaukee.
Police say the boy died Tuesday afternoon on the city's west side. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the death is under investigation.
The child is the second to die in a shooting in Wisconsin in as many days. On Monday , a 5-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after he was dropped off at a hospital in Kenosha. The child's grandfather said the boy was accidentally shot by a family member.
