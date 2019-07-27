CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy is being credited with saving 13 people from a Chicago house fire.
Residents say Jayden Espinosa awoke to smoke and flames just before 4 a.m. Saturday and alerted others to the danger.
Seven adults and six children who lived in the 2 1/2-story brick home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood were left homeless. No injuries were reported.
Nicole Peeples says that without the boy's warning, "I don't think we would have survived."
Peeples says she smelled no smoke and "the fire alarms never went off. I'm so glad he was there."
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Residents say the home was destroyed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
REVIEW: 'Rough Magic: Riding the World's Loneliest Horse Race,' by Lara Prior-Palmer
NONFICTION: "Rough Magic" tells an idiosyncratic story of endurance and collaboration between human and beast.
Variety
'Schools are missing out': St. Paul dad pushes colleges to embrace students on autism spectrum
A St. Paul business owner and filmmaker wants colleges to recognize strengths of "neurodivergent" students including his son.
National
Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%
America's much-maligned health care system is covering 9 out of 10 people, a fact that hasn't stopped the 2020 presidential candidates from refighting battles about how to provide coverage, from Bernie Sanders' call for replacing private insurance with a government plan to President Donald Trump's pledge to erase the Affordable Care Act and start over.
TV & Media
"Transparent" musical finale gives cast a chance to heal
"Transparent" creator Jill Soloway says they know wrapping up the award-winning series with a musical finale is a risk, but risks are part of the show's DNA.
Music
Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden
RZA (RIHZ'-uh) of the Wu-Tang Clan says he's concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who's charged with assault in Sweden.