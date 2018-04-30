CHICAGO — Police say a 5-year-old girl was shot in the ankle by stray gunfire on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Chicago police say the girl was standing in an alley next to her home about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Albany Park when a male fired at another male, but struck the child instead. Police say she is in stable condition at a hospital. No one is in custody.
The girl's mother, 43-year-old Stephanie Evans, says she and her husband and four children were heading out to visit relatives then go to the park when they heard two men arguing and shots rang out. Evans took off her daughter's shoe and sock and saw blood. The mother says X-rays confirmed the girl had been shot in the ankle.
