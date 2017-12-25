VICKSBURG, Miss. — Police say five people were wounded during a shooting at a restaurant and lounge in western Mississippi.
WJTV-TV reports that the gunfire happened late Sunday night, Christmas Eve, at L.D.'S Restaurant and Lounge in Vicksburg.
Police say officers who arrived shortly before midnight found one of the gunshot victims on the ground outside the lounge. He was taken to a hospital.
Police learned that four others had been taken to a hospital in private vehicles.
Authorities said none of the victims' injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Police detained a 21-year-old man for questioning.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Trump celebrates Christmas with family
The Latest on President Donald Trump and his first Christmas in office (all times local):
Variety
Rev Jackson says he manages Parkinson's with daily therapy
The Rev. Jesse Jackson said he's relying on daily physical therapy, medication and prayer to manage Parkinson's disease, but he showed few signs of slowing down Monday as he carried on a decades-old Christmas tradition with a sermon to inmates at one of the nation's largest jails.
National
U.S. says it negotiated $285M cut in U.N. budget
The announcement didn't make clear what effect the budget reduction will have on the U.S. contribution.
Nation
Christmas morning fire claims 4 lives in eastern Iowa
Authorities say a house fire discovered early Christmas morning has claimed four lives in eastern Iowa.
National
Minneapolis police remove memorial left by hate group
Minneapolis police have removed a memorial that a white nationalist group created to honor an Australian woman killed by a Somali officer last summer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.