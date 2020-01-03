It’s a misconception that home-improvement projects are limited to the summer months. Combat cabin fever with these relatively simple home upgrades:

1. Reclaim your crawl space.

You can repurpose this oft-overlooked corner of your home by turning it into a storage area. The most important step is installing a vapor barrier, which will stop moisture from entering your home through the space’s damp dirt floors. This prevents mold, reduces electrical hazards and preserves pipes. When your pro is finished, store anything from seasonal items to canned goods in airtight containers to keep pests away — and free up space upstairs. Homeowners report paying between 50 and 75 cents per square foot for a vapor barrier, according to HomeAdvisor’s True Cost Guide. Labor charges vary based on the size and condition of your crawl space.

2. Upgrade a spare bedroom

Cool and comforting? Eclectic and exciting? Your spare bedroom is the perfect place to try out new design ideas, and there’s no better time to get things wrapped than the present. An interior designer can turn your long-delayed dreams into a reality with a decor plan, materials and installation.

3. Rethink your unfinished basement.

If your basement is unfinished and underutilized, don’t wait any longer to maximize its potential. Set up that home theater you’ve been dreaming of, or add a guest bed and bath to take full advantage of the extra square footage. Make note: There are several factors that play into cost, including framing, drywall, ceilings, flooring and any necessary electrical or plumbing work. In HomeAdvisor’s True Cost Guide, homeowners report paying between $6,500 and $18,500 to finish a basement, but the return on investment — at 69% — makes it an attractive project to tackle this winter.

4. Make the most of crannies.

Perhaps you have a large bedroom and dream of an elaborate window seat? Or maybe a well-placed breakfast nook could breathe new life into your kitchen. An interior designer can help you create a space that’s both eye-catching and functional.

5. Convert your office space

Has your in-home office become a dust collector? If you aren’t finding the space functional, convert it into a place you and your family can enjoy. Whether it becomes a home gym or a playroom for your kids or grandchildren, you should alter the room to best fit your needs.