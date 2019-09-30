Work getting you down? Need an escape but can’t quite find the time or cash to fly away? These five new local hotel bars will give you the feeling of travel — all those people coming and going with roller bags and confused expressions ­— without leaving the Twin Cities. All offer specialty drinks (with or without alcohol) and bar menus worth sampling.

Umbra

708 3rd St. S., Mpls., umbrampls.com

The hotel: Canopy by Hilton was built in the historic Thresher Square building, which once turned out farm equipment. One of the latest additions to the city scene, the 183-room, six-story hotel opened in late winter.

Bar ambience: Think industrial chic — a massive space, dimly lit with plenty of exposed wood beams. Sound inviting? It is. Especially since it offers lots of comfy couches and chairs arranged just right for a tête-à-tête.

Specialty drink(s): The Pirate Jenny ($14) packs a Tang-colored wallop, with habanero-infused aquavit from Tattersall, a touch of carrot and lime juice plus a splash of Grand Marnier. For something more sippable, try the Refresher ($14), with Prairie cucumber vodka, basil and mint.

Snack options: There’s an emphasis on locally sourced — from the walleye cakes ($16) and charcuterie ($18) to the Crisp Bacon ($16), which is essentially a bacon steak with chiles and bourbon syrup.

Nicole Vibar, far right, mixes up the Moxy hotel’s “zippy” signature drink.

Getaway mood: If you’re tired of the bustle of our not-so-big city, this is your respite. Choose your couch and cuddle up.

Moxy

247 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., marriott.com

The hotel: Moxy Minneapolis Downtown (not to be confused with Moxy Minneapolis Uptown) is Marriott’s “affordable chic” concept, clearly aimed at millennials and cost-conscious boomers.

Bar ambience: It’s a high-ceiling rec room with lots of games (Jenga, Connect 4, board games) and lots of glass. In fact, Moxy has a wall of glass doors that open to the sidewalk. Casual, friendly and self-serve. (Bar service only. No table service.)

Specialty drink(s): Though the Got Moxy (at an affordable $7), is made with Bacardi cherry rum, it’s got enough fresh lime to give it a zippy, rather than too-sweet, taste. At $11, the Flask on Fleek is a modest price for a mix of Botanist gin, Curacao and lemon.

Snack options: The limited menu offers signature naans with traditional pizza toppings ($11-$12) that are made right in front of you — and are surprisingly tasty.

Getaway mood: It’s warm, and the folding glass will offer you a window on the world and a New York City feel.

Tavola

823 5th Av. S., Mpls., tavolampls.com

The hotel: When Kraus-Anderson redeveloped the entire block for its headquarters (and Finnegans brewery), they included the 168-unit Elliot Park Hotel, part of Marriott’s boutique collection.

Bar ambience: A copper bar, dark gray wood walls, low ceilings with navy blue drum lights and marble tables make for a quasi-industrial feel.

Specialty drink(s): When we asked about signature cocktails, the waiter pointed out Under a Tropical Moon, a pineapple blast balanced with a smoky flavor ($12). The beer list includes a Finnegan IPA (naturally, since the brewery is next door), Surly and Bent Paddle ($7, but $5 during Happy Hour).

Snack options: There’s a full menu of Italian comfort food. Go light with a simple Misticanza salad topped with pistachios and pecorino and tossed with tart red wine vinaigrette ($10), or heavy with Totino’s Traditional, a meat-and-mushroom pie ($15).

Getaway mood: The bar feels like it could be anywhere in the U.S., but its proximity to the Armory and U.S. Bank Stadium makes it a good staycation option for post-concert/post-game nights. In a pinch, you might think you’re in Philadelphia, having a slice and a beer.

Reveal Rooftop Lounge and Bar

5057 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park, revealmpls.com

The hotel: The AC Hotel West End by Marriott is appropriately stylish, but the rooftop bar is the real draw.

Bar ambience: Leaf peepers rejoice! While the rooftop bar offers a decent view of the Minneapolis skyline, there are lots of trees packed into the area. The half-glass, half-screen wall offers uninterrupted views of the soon-to-be turning treetops.

Specialty drink(s): Though the drinks menu isn’t exhaustive, there’s plenty to choose from, including the classics (Sidecar, Sazerac, Old Fashioned) and creative. Our fave is the Can-Can on the Rocks, a delightful blend of vodka, cucumber, elderflower liqueur and tonic. (Most drinks are $13-$14.)

Snack options: Street tacos, Spanish Mediterranean flatbread, chipotle chicken nachos.

Getaway mood: Out of town in town. The open bar is sectioned by sofas and packed planters into smaller seating areas. The two fireplaces, heaters and retractable roof extend the season, but get there before the snow flies. Reveal shutters then.

Giulia

215 S. 4th St., Mpls., dinegiulia.com

The hotel: The former Hotel Minneapolis rebranded as the Emery before the Super Bowl, adding a Spyhouse Coffee as well as the well-reviewed restaurant and bar.

Bar ambience: Light and airy, with lots of windows, high ceilings, blond wood, hanging open shelves and a white-tiled floor. The central bar is surrounded by three tall, curve-edged bar counters; it’s unconventional, sophisticated and fresh.

Specialty drink(s): A Negroni menu offers four variations on the classic Italian aperitivo; we tried the rosé-based Mistaken Identity ($12). You’ll also find an extensive beer list with local favorites ($6-$8), cocktails ($12-$16) and wines by the glass with prices that lean to the steep side ($12-$27). We opted for a dry $23 Barbaresco and shared.

Snack options: Try the hearty meat and cheese plate ($22) or a simple Napoli pizza with tomato, burrata and basil ($15). Our restaurant critic, Rick Nelson, raved about the crust.

Getaway mood: Enter through the lobby, detour near Spyhouse and pause amid the lush greenery to feel transported to a warmer climate. Then let the food and Negroni take your imagination to Italy.