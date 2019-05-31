A&E’s new “Biography” documentary about Chris Farley, which premiered Monday, explores the life of the charismatic comedian, who died in 1997 at age 33. Friends and family members cover the familiar material about his struggle with addiction, as well as his lifelong worship of fellow “Saturday Night Live” comic John Belushi. But they also describe Farley as a comedic force who had always been uproariously funny.

“Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh” revealed a few other tidbits about the performer, a native of Madison, Wis. Here are five:

The one person Farley wanted to laugh

Farley was incredibly close with his father. They had "an intense relationship," said one of Farley's brothers. "Dad had a lot of influence on Chris. Like anytime you see him doing a character, it's a version of my dad. And he used to always say, the only person I'm trying to make laugh is Dad at home."

His Marquette University days

Farley, who played rugby and took acting classes, lived in a house during his time at Marquette University in Milwaukee. The students who live there now claim that the place is haunted; during a visit from Farley’s former classmate Pat Finn, the residents said they had ghost stories. “While we watched Chris Farley videos of him on ‘SNL,’ or ‘Tommy Boy,’ the beds have shaken,” one student reported. “His spirit is still here.”

During their senior year, Finn said Farley insisted “we gotta focus up. We gotta start writing comedy.” The first night, Farley wrote down “airplane food” and the pair went silent for one minute. “Comedy is hard,” Farley then remarked.

The making of ‘Tommy Boy’

The 1995 movie that turned into a cult classic was originally called “Billy the Third: A Midwestern.” But because “Billy Madison” (with fellow “SNL” star Adam Sandler) had just come out, they had to change the title. Lorne Michaels came up with “Tommy Boy.”

The movie showcased the real-life dynamic between David Spade and Farley. “Lorne said, ‘You guys are funny around the office, try to make a movie out of that,’ ” Spade said. Spontaneous jokes between the two wound up in the script.

One day, the two co-stars were in wardrobe. “Chris comes out in that iconic tweed suit jacket, and he said, ‘David, does this suit make me look fat?’ ” director Peter Segal recalled, to which Spade replied, “No, but your face does.”

He was a great dancer

While Farley’s physical comedy often lent itself well to bits involving him throwing his body onto a collapsing table, the comedian had grace. And his dancing ability was on full display in one iconic “SNL” sketch from 1990. Before performing in “Chippendales Audition,” he called Charna Halpern, ­ImprovOlympic co-founder, telling her he was scared.

Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley in the iconic 1990 “SNL” sketch “Chippendales Audition.”

“Well, they’re making fun of the fat boy,” she said he told her. “And I said, ‘Chris, you are light on your feet; you’re a fantastic dancer. Just be the best you can be.’ ”

The sketch worked because Farley could dance. He had even taken ballet classes in college.

He performed charitable acts

Farley’s Second City improv friends said that he’d always refuse payment for charitable shows organized by the theater, instead insisting his cut go back to the charity. Farley was a devout Catholic who regularly attended mass his whole life. (During college, it’d often be in the evenings “because Sunday mornings got a little tough sometimes,” Finn said.)

While living in New York City, he’d also visit nursing homes and volunteer at soup kitchens. Al Franken, who wrote for “SNL” while Farley was a cast member, told a particularly emotional story about a boy, very sick in a pediatric ward, whose favorite “SNL” member was Farley. Franken arranged a visit, and Farley then decided to visit the rest of the children there. After a day of making the kids laugh, Franken and Farley got onto the elevator and cried.