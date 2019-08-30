1 The Sioux Chef, a team of indigenous chefs, food preservationists and foragers, is presenting an Indigenous Food Lab. The daylong event includes chefs sharing the history, cultural significance, culinary and medicinal uses, and preservation techniques of an array of ingredients and dishes. Chef Sean Sherman, winner of the James Beard award, will give a cooking demonstration. There also will be traditional drumming, singing and dancing by Minnesota tribes. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Dan Patch Park.

2 It'll be all about speed at the State Fair Horse Show, with barrel racing, rescue racing and jumping figure 8. Keep your eyes on the horses and their riders in this fast-paced, skill-based contest. 9 a.m., 1 & 6 p.m., Warner Coliseum.

3 Dahlias are show-stealers in any garden. Learn how to grow these bold, colorful flowers that can be as big as a dinner plate at garden talk. 10 a.m. You also can get an eyeful of winning blossoms at the State Fair Dahlia Show. Noon-9 p.m., Agriculture/Horticulture Building.

4 What's a fair without farm animals? Meet your favorites and win prizes at the Talk to the Animals Show. 12:20 p.m., Cattle Barn and Annex.

5 Dance your way out of the fair with the Laser Encore's Laser Hitz Show. The 25-minute show, which is set to music, features high-powered aerial laser beams and colorful images projected onto a gigantic screen. At the intersection of Randall Avenue and Cosgrove Street. 9:15 p.m.

Melissa Walker