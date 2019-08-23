1 After four years of supporting sustainable living, Paul Bunyan is taking a final bow. This is the last year that the 17-foot-tall, ax-wielding lumberjack towers over guests at the Eco Experience, sharing his thoughts about tackling trash, in multiple languages. Bunyan is dressed in an outfit made entirely out of reused textiles. Bid him farewell. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Eco Experience.

2 Playing with your food at the State Fair could earn you the title of King/Queen of the String Cheese. To compete in this string cheese artistry challenge, contestants peel their string cheese and form it into artwork. Prizes will be awarded in three age divisions. Sign-up for the contest begins at 4 p.m., contest begins at 4:30 p.m. Cattle Barn and Annex.

3 Young chefs-in-the-making will enter their best cuts of goat, pork and poultry in the 4-H Meat Grilling Contest. Teams of 4-Hers will prepare and grill Minnesota-produced meat before being judged on its taste, nutrition and appearance. 2, 3:30 and 4 p.m. outside the east end of the Warner Coliseum

4 Ever wonder about the seemingly quiet life of dairy cattle? Learn all there is to know about cows in the Dairy Goodness chat. 4-H Livestock Peer Mentors will share how livestock behave and how farmers care for them on the farm. 6:30 p.m. CHS Miracle of Birth Center.

5 The Native Pride Dancers will perform Fancy Dance, Hoop Dance, Grass Dance and others in regalia adorned with brightly colored ribbons, beads, feathers and furs. Using the rich cultural history passed down through several generations, the dances blend modern and traditional styles. 3:15, 4:30 and 5:45 p.m. International Bazaar.

