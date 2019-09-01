1 You probably know quite a bit about the Minnesota State Fair, but do you know its history? A free self-guided History Walking Tour includes 12 stops that highlight fair lore. Pick up a brochure at the Minnesota Historical Society booth in the Education Building.

2 Monday is Hmong Minnesota Day at the fair. From the opening ceremony to the closing musical performances, the daylong event will include a cultural fashion show, dancers, bands, games, demonstrations and arts and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dan Patch Park.

3 With our 10,000-plus lakes, it would take a while to see 45 species of Minnesota fish. You can do that in minutes at the DNR fish pond. I Besides spotting a long-nose gar in the 50,000-gallon outdoor pond, you can tour the historic DNR Building. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., DNR Park.

4 If you need a thrill, check out 3rd Lair SkatePark. The daredevils doing skateboard and BMX bike demonstrations display flips, tricks and thrilling moves. Adventure Park.

5 The fair doesn’t go out with a whimper. The last night offers plenty of bang for your buck. Our own Dessa performs at 8:30 p.m. at the free Leinie Lodge Bandshell. In the grandstand, ZZ Top takes the stage for its 50th-anniversary tour after a 7 p.m. warmup by Cheap Trick. Fireworks follow.

MELISSA WALKER