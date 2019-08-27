1 It's kitschy, campy and a State Fair don't miss. It's the Llama Costume Contest. For the annual competition, 4-Hers create clever costumes for themselves and their camelid companions. Contestants are judged on their stylish couture as well as how their llamas and alpacas follow their lead in the ring. 6 p.m. Horse Barn and Compeer Arena.

2 This year's Floralpalooza display, a mainstay in the Ag/Hort building, pays tribute to iconic Minnesotans. Sponsored by the Minnesota State Floral Association, it features floral displays inspired by homegrown celebrities such as Judy Garland, Charles Schulz and Prince. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Agriculture Horticulture Building.

3 Read to a Breed allows your kids the chance to cuddle up and read to a pup. It's credited with helping kids gain confidence in reading while introducing them to a variety of dog breeds. Each animal is handled by a volunteer from North Star Therapy Animals who has training in therapy-animal reading programs for children. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pet Pavilions.

4 ReUse Minnesota will help you find clever ways to re-use and repurpose a wide range of household items. They'll also host demonstrations of repair techniques. 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Eco Experience/Progress Center.

– Minnesota State Center of Excellence in Agriculture, the demonstration dispels some of the biggest myths about food production and agriculture. 1 and 6 p.m. Christensen Farms Stage, outside the CHS Miracle of Birth Center.

Melissa Walker