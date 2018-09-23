Many small business owners whose companies were hit by Hurricane Florence are embarking on an uncertain path to recovery.

While these owners are still trying to assess the damage to their companies, and what they’ll get from their insurers, they also need to reach out to customers, vendors and employees to maintain those relationships. They need to see whether they’re capable of getting the business running again, even on a limited basis. If they need loans, the sooner they apply, the better.

Here are five things owners need to know about recovering from a disaster:

1. There may be no fast or easy answers

Small business owners may find themselves waiting and wondering how bad the damage is. Storms like Florence and last year’s Hurricane Harvey can linger for days and cause severe flooding, making a quick assessment very difficult.

But even when owners are in limbo, they can take steps to help the business survive. Many owners with insurance make their first calls to their agents or carriers. Equally important is to let customers and vendors know that the plan is to reopen. If possible, a sign on a store saying, “We’ll be back” can help.

Jay Manning and Shannon Corr cleaned up the Surf, Wind and Fire store, which was damaged by the tropical storm Florence in New Bern, N.C.

2. Company may be ready to work, but customers aren’t

Toby Cahoon’s pest control company in Holly Ridge, N.C., was ready to return to work despite some damage to its building, but flooding and downed trees and power lines prevented staffers from getting to many customers. Cahoon contacted customers — those who had working phones or e-mail — and assured them they would get service as soon as streets were safe.

Getting back to work as soon as possible, even in limited circumstances, can save a company following a disaster. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, many companies in parts of New Orleans that were spared from flooding discovered their customers weren’t so lucky and had fled.

3. Companies may have to wait

Owners that didn’t line up contractors and building supplies retailers before Florence struck could be scrambling for help to rebuild. They may be tempted to sign up the first contractor they can reach.

Don’t do that, suggested Jack Plaxe, owner of Security Consulting Alliance, a company that advises business on disaster preparation and recovery.

“Talk to them, vet them,” he said. “The last thing you want to do is hire a contractor who can’t do the job.”

Recovery can be more complicated than owners expect, Plaxe said. For example, getting a generator can be more complex than simply driving up to a hardware store. Some companies first need an electrician to come in and assess what their needs are, Plaxe said.

4. Applying for a disaster loan

Owners who believe they will need a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration should begin the application process as soon as possible. Companies will need to supply financial and other records; if they’ve been destroyed, it will take time to replace them.

The SBA sets up web pages for specific disasters. It’s possible to apply for disaster loans online, and the SBA may also have a disaster recovery center business owners and homeowners can visit.

5. Where to get information

Before or after a disaster, business owners can get information about how to recover (and if it’s beforehand, how to mitigate their physical and economic damage).

Federal government resources include:

• The Federal Emergency Management Agency, www.fema.gov.

• The government’s disaster aid website, www.disasterassistance.gov.

• Small Business Administration general website, www.sba.gov.

• SCORE, the organization that provides free advice to small businesses, www.score.org.

• U.S. Chamber of Commerce, bit.ly/2xtAc63.