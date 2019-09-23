KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say five people were shot and wounded at a swingers club near Kansas City.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in a tweet that deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at The SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club. It is located in an unincorporated area less than 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) east of downtown Kansas City.
The victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Forte says three of the victims walked away from a hospital without giving statements to detectives.
Forte says the motive is unknown.
No suspect information was released. The investigation is ongoing.
