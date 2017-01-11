Gallery: Klondike Kate 2017 contestant Crystal Therese sang in the first round of competition.

Gallery: Klondike Kate 2017 contestant Kristen Oster sang in the first round.

The festivites for the St. Paul Winter Carnival kicked off Wednesday night with the passing of the “Klondike Kate” sash.

Winner Kristen Oster of West St. Paul has long wanted to join the sisterhood after seeing a group of Kates 20 years ago. She's a mother of two and a grandmother.

Oster was one of five full-figured and full-throated hopefuls, along with Deborah Hess, of St. Paul; Rachel Orzoff, of Bloomington; Crystal Therese, of St. Louis Park; and Sheryl Williams, of Welch, Minn.

They were judged at the Prom Center in Oakdale on musical performance, song choice, vocal abilities, and authenticity in portraying the real-life character, who according to carnival organizers “so charmed the legions of miners [in the Gold Rush of 1898] that they showered her with gold dust and nuggets.”

Billed as the “Mistress of Fun and Frivolity,” Kate will perform throughout the two-week carnival, which runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 5.

The carnival, in its 131st year, also features the King Boreas Grande Day parade, ice- and snow-sculpting contests, and musical acts in Rice Park in downtown St. Paul.

Klondike Kate 2017 contestant Kristen Oster of West St. Paul sings before she won the coveted sash Wednesday night.

For more information, visit klondikekates.org and www.wintercarnival.com.