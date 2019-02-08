BERLIN — Five people have died in a fire at a house in western Germany, officials say, and a technical defect or negligence are suspected as possible causes.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the victims of the fire in Lambrecht, a small town near Kaiserslautern. Authorities ordered an autopsy.

Police and prosecutors said the blaze broke out on the top floor of the house at 11.30 p.m. Thursday. They said Friday that there was no indication of foul play.