PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police say an explosion at a hotel has killed five people from one family and wounded two other people in northwest Pakistan.
Peshawar city police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman said a fire followed the explosion Friday morning but was extinguished by firefighters.
Guests were evacuated from the hotel in the Bilal Town neighborhood.
The explosion and fire occurred on the fourth floor of the hotel. Rehman said authorities are still trying to determine the nature of blast but a gas leak appears to have caused it.
Rehman said investigation of the explosion was continuing.
