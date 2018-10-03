FLORENCE, S.C. — Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.
News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the "active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody."
Further details were not immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Emergency alert test sounds off on mobile phones nationwide
Electronic devices across the United States sounded off Wednesday as the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted its first-ever national wireless emergency alert test.
National
Trump's Minnesota visits highlight each side of House battle
President Donald Trump's appearance Thursday at a rally in Rochester, Minnesota, marks his second stop to friendly territory in the otherwise traditionally blue state, where other Republicans in competitive congressional races aren't as anxious to receive him.
National
Pennsylvania to toughen gun laws in domestic violence cases
Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday passed the first anti-violence legislation in more than a decade that deals directly with firearms, after years of lobbying by violence-prevention groups to persuade a Legislature historically protective of gun rights.
Politics
Hagedorn wins Republican primary in First District; Radinovich wins DFL primary in Eighth District
Their opponents will be political newcomer Dan Feehan and St. Louis County Board Member Pete Stauber, respectively.
National
5 officers shot in South Carolina; suspect in custody
Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.