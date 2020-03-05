With only one season in the books so far, St. Paul’s Allianz Field is a contender to become as much of a dining destination as the Twin Cities’ other pro sports venues.

The home to Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United, the stadium features dishes that reflect the game’s international fans.

Chef Justin Sutherland consulted on the menu last year, and he’s back for 2020, curating guest chef dinners and offering a new dish of his own (a Swedish meatball sub).

“The way people are eating at stadiums is different,” Sutherland said. “We’re not peanuts, popcorn and brats all the time, and with soccer being an international sport, food makes us feel more connected.”

When the Loons’ second season at Allianz Field kicks off March 15, an expanded menu will continue to showcase global flavors.

At a media preview this week, Delaware North Sportservice, which manages food and concessions for the stadium, revealed 19 new bites. It’s a meat-heavy menu, with lots of braised beef, smoked brisket, pulled chicken, birria tacos and a giant smoked turkey leg. Vegetarians and vegans aren’t totally overlooked, though, with BBQ jackfruit sandwiches, salad and sorbet. Gluten-free soccer fans will also find plenty of choices. Restaurants from across the Twin Cities make appearances here, including Brasa, the Freehouse, Grand Ole Creamery, New Bohemia and the Buttered Tin.

Here are five new dishes to try:

• Swedish Meatball Sub: Inspired by Justin Sutherland’s Minnesota-comfort-food menu at St. Paul’s Gray Duck, this sandwich drizzles meatballs with Swedish gravy and lingonberry jam, and sets them atop potato purée.

Brasa Carnitas Burrito is a new food at Allianz Field.

• Brasa Burrito: Every month, the Twin Cities restaurant will supply a rotating burrito special. To start, it’s Brasa’s beloved carnitas, along with rice, pinto beans, Jack cheese and avocado. Handheld heaven.

Zesty Italian Drip Sandwich is a new food at Allianz Field.

• Zesty Italian Drip Sandwich: It’s like that internet-famous Mississippi roast, but on a roll. Tart pepperoncini cut through the richness of braised beef on a hoagie that’s been smothered in Swiss cheese sauce.

The Irish (Nacho) is a new food at Allianz Field.

• The Irish (Nacho): Forget chips. These fries are topped with house-smoked brisket, seasoned sour cream and crunchy fried jalapeños.

Grand Old Creamery's Cookie Monster Ice Cream is a new food at Allianz Field.

• Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich: Grand Ole Creamery is new to Allianz Field, but not to St. Paul. For this concoction, bright blue Cookie Monster ice cream (a combination of cookie dough and cookies and cream) is sandwiched between two giant chocolate cookies.

