PARMA, Ohio — Authorities say a 5-month-old Ohio girl found inside a car that burst into flames when her father collided with a garbage truck while fleeing from police has died.
Police in the Cleveland suburb of Parma say Myah Jones died Tuesday afternoon at a hospital. A police statement says the girl's grandmother, who also was in the car driven by her son, has been released from a hospital.
Police say charges are pending against the grandmother, who hasn't been identified.
The infant's father, 31-year-old Robert Jones, of Cleveland, died at the crash scene early Monday. Police say the 2-mile (3 kilometer) chase began after the man shoplifted food and beer from a Parma grocery store and ended with the crash in Cleveland.
