WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Police say a coach bus carrying Princeton University students heading to a football game at Yale has crashed into a building in Connecticut, sending four of them to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the bus driver was also injured in Saturday's crash in West Haven. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately clear.
Police say the students who weren't injured were put on another bus to the game.
Police say they believe the driver lost control because of a brake issue.
