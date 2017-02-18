An argument escalated into gunfire at a Maplewood nightclub early Saturday, wounding five and sending clubgoers into chaos, according to Maplewood police.

Thirty to 60 rounds were fired at the Stargate Bar & Nightclub, located in a strip mall on Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue W., and police said the outcome of the shooting could have been much worse.

“We believe we got lucky in this situation,” Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell said.

A group of people were arguing inside the packed nightclub about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Schnell said. At least one shot was fired inside the club, injuring a man in the leg.

Maplewood officers stationed across the street then saw clubgoers running from the club and into the parking lot. The shooting continued from the club and into the street, with bullets hitting vehicles and almost striking one police officer, Schnell said.

Multiple people fired shots from cars as they tried to flee, Schnell said. One vehicle crashed in the street intersection and another diagonally across from the strip mall.

None of the people shot had life-threatening injuries, Schnell said.

Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul and Roseville police units assisted during the incident. Police recovered one gun, although Schnell said many more weapons were used.

“There were an incredible number of casings,” he said.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday morning, Schnell said, although he added that police should be able to trace suspects through their vehicles. Investigators are piecing together reports from the club, as well as from St. Paul and Roseville, where some involved may have fled.

Stargate Bar & Nightclub will be closed Saturday, on orders from the police department, Schnell said. He said the City Council would determine on whether to permanently close the club or place sanctions on it at an upcoming meeting.

The club has been the site of violence in the past. A 20-year-old was shot and killed by one of the club’s security guards on May 2015, and shots were fired outside the club last summer.

“We’ve had a number of incidents that prompted concerns,” Schnell said. “This incident will weigh heavily.”