The NCAA's new redshirt rules that allow players to appear in four games without losing a year of eligibility. One development from this has been some players transferring before playing more than four games to preserve that year.

1. Kelly Bryant, QB, Clemson: Bryant helped the Tigers reach the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, passing for 2,802 yards and 13 TDs. But he lost the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence.

2. Jalen McCleskey, WR, Oklahoma State: Caught 50 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns last year, but he didn't believe he was being targeted enough this season.

3. Taj Griffin, RB, Oregon: Highlight this season was an 83-yard TD run against Bowling Green. Griffin wanted more playing time.

4. Nate Craig-Myers, RB, Auburn: One of four players to transfer from Auburn this season, Craig-Myers was the No. 2-ranked receiver nationally in the recruiting Class of 2016.

5. Devon Modster, QB, UCLA: Filled in well when Josh Rosen was injured last year but couldn't earn the starting job under new coach Chip Kelly.

Randy Johnson