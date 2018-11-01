MINNEAPOLIS — Five men are hospitalized after being shot in north Minneapolis.
Police say an argument turned violent Thursday afternoon. Several callers reported that several people had been shot.
Authorities found four men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and took them to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. One man was listed in critical condition.
A police spokesman says a fifth gunshot victim arrived at the same hospital later.
Detectives were combing the area. The Star Tribune reports police are investigating but believe the incident happened during a large gathering.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
St. Paul-based food processer looks to relocate to Little Canada
Bix Produce Co., long a North End institution, is planning a move to the Slumberland site.
Minneapolis
Aloma Kewania Gibson, beloved cook at University of Minnesota frat house, dies at 76
He had success as the lead singer of Little K and His Internationals, a band that toured and had a hit with "The Squabble."
East Metro
Gold Line bus-rapid transit to offer six stops in downtown St. Paul
Ramsey County prefers terminus at Union Depot to boost it as a transportation hub.
Local
5 hospitalized after shooting in north Minneapolis
Five men are hospitalized after being shot in north Minneapolis.
Local
PolyMet copper-nickel mine gets green light from DNR
A long, contentious regulatory review ends with permits for the huge copper-nickel mine.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.