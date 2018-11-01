Five men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds on Thursday afternoon after an argument turned violent in north Minneapolis.

Police responded to a shot spotter activation on 34th and Girard avenues N. around 4:45 p.m., where several callers reported that several people had been shot.

Authorities found four men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene and transported them to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. One man was listed in critical condition.

A fifth gunshot victim arrived at the same hospital later on, said police spokesman John Elder.

Detectives were combing the area, where a mobile crime lab was stationed. The gunfire remains under investigation, but police believe the incident unfolded during a large gathering.

“That verbal dispute turned physical and resulted in shots being fired,” Elder said.